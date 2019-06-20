Who can get a license: All applicants, including officers, directors, managers and partners, must be at least 21 years of age and live in Maine. The majority of investors must be Mainers. Through June 2021, only people who have lived in Maine for four years can get licenses.

Security: All marijuana businesses must have door and window locks, an alarm system monitored by a round-the-clock security company, and a raft of security cameras, whose video must be stored for at least 45 days.

Ineligible for a state marijuana license: State employees, law enforcement officers, somebody who lost a marijuana license here or in another state, applicants with felony convictions in the last 10 years for a non-marijuana drug crime.

Five tiers of cultivation licenses: Range from marijuana nurseries to grow facilities with 20,000 square feet of plant canopy. Licenses will cost as little as $9 a plant for small craft growers with no more than 30 mature outdoor plants to as much as $30,000 for the largest indoor growers.

Child protection rules: Marijuana edibles in the shape of animals, people, or characters are prohibited.

Serving size: Total product is limited to no more than 100 milligrams of THC, the compound that gets a consumer high. No more than 10 milligrams in a single serving.

Consumer limits: Retailers may not sell more than 2.5 ounces of usable marijuana, edibles with more than 5 grams of total THC content or five grams of concentrate to a single consumer in a day.

Statewide marijuana retail hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with state-approved exceptions possible.

