GREENWOOD — This time around, only one round of voting was needed to determine a selectman at last Thursday’s special town meeting. Resident Norman Milliard was elected for a three-year term. He defeated Michele McDonnell and incumbent Fred Henderson.

At the annual town meeting in May, no select person was elected after three rounds of voting. Although Milliard received the most votes each round, he never eclipsed half of the total votes cast.

Last Thursday, out of the 58 votes cast, Milliard received 33, while McDonnell got 18 and Henderson 7. In order to win the nomination, the winner needed to receive more than half of the total votes cast, according to the Maine Moderators Manual.

“Norm will do an excellent job for Greenwood and I look forward to working with him,” Town Manager Kim Sparks said.

“I’ve been living here a long time and getting involved feels right,” Milliard said. “I hope I can make a positive difference and I hope that I don’t disappoint anyone as we go forward.”

Prior to the to the vote, Milliard, spoke briefly on why he was running.

“I am a firm believer in transparency. The town collects and spends your money in order to ensure the needs of the residents are met. You have a right to know where and how that money is spent,” he said.

Milliard currently serves on the town’s Conservation Committee and served in the past on the SAD 44 School Board. He has also lived in Greenwood since 1990.

Henderson had served as selectman for 18 years. Sparks had high praise for Henderson’s nearly two decades of service to the town.

“Fred’s dedication to Greenwood is commendable,” Sparks said. “Being a selectman for 18 years is quite the task, but Fred did it with a smile and determination to do the best for Greenwood.”

Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield moderated the meeting.

