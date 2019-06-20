BETHEL — Music without Borders International Piano Festival returns for its 13th season on the Gould Academy campus in Bethel, July 1-27, 2019. Artistic Director Tamara Poddubnaya will welcome young pianists from the U.S. and Europe for this period of intensive piano study and frequent free public performances.

The first public recitals will be held on Thursday, July 4, and Saturday, July 6, then every Tuesday and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, continuing through the closing program on Saturday, July 27. All recitals will begin at 7:30 p.m. Unless otherwise announced, all recitals will be held in air-conditioned Trustees Auditorium of the McLaughlin Science Center on the Gould campus. Admission is free. Reservations are not necessary, but seating is limited.

Additional special programs will be announced during the regular evening programs and on-line at www.musicwoborders.com.

