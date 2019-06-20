LEWISTON — Local artists, Nel Meservier and Friends, will provide the entertainment at the Gendron Franco Center’s monthly luncheon, La Rencontre, on Thursday, June 20.

La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers or even those of Franco descent. All are welcome to attend this fun monthly meal and event. The meal will include pea soup, meat pie, poutine and dessert. The meal will be followed by entertainment provided by Nel Meservier, local performing artist and inductee into the Franco American Hall of Fame, and joined by popular vocalists, Susan Caron and Bob Mathieu, both of Lewiston who’ve performed at many musical events.

This luncheon will coincide with the Center’s Fête Nationale celebration. The fee for the meal and entertainment will be $12 cash or check at the door. The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. The meal is served at 11:30 a.m.

The Franco Center is handicap accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston, just across the Lown Peace Bridge from New Auburn.

For more information, call the center at 207-689-2000.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: