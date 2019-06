Olivia Albert – Paul R. Gallant Memorial Scholarhip $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $600; Jennie M. Latno Memorial Scholarship $360; Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $500; Gabby Sherman Memorial Scholarship $500; Robert Lahey Athletic Scholarship $710; Robert Lahey Athletic Award Plaque; Dr. Herbert L. Rackcliff Jr. Memorial Athletic Award $1,465; Ruth Gray Scholarship $2,500 Renewable For 4 Yrs. = $10,000; Keene State College Out Of State President’s Scholarship $9,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $36,000; Gaetani Female Athlete Of The Year Trophy.

Colby Archer – Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; Edward And Elizabeth Haggerty Memorial Scholarship $785.

Kyra Armitage – American Red Cross Blood Services High School Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; Old Town VFW Post 3381 Scholarship $500; Beth Lord Memorial Scholarship $825; Embark Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 2 Years = $2,000.

Danielle Baker – Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Early College Recognition Award $1,500 A Year For 4 Years =$6,000; Ruth Gray Scholarship $2,500 Renewable For 4 Yrs. = $10,000; University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship $5,693 Per Year For 4 Years = $22,772.

Nicholas Baron – Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; University Of Maine Early College Recognition Award $1,500 A Year For 4 Years =$6,000; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000; University Of Maine State Science Award Full Tuition And Fees Renewable For Four Years.

Skye Boyington – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Herbert Sargent Scholarship $1,000.

Abigail Brackett – Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; Maine Elks Lodge Scholarship $1,000; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Ruth Gray Scholarship $2,500 Renewable For 4 Yrs. = $10,000; Husson University Provost’s Leadership Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Caleb Braley – Bernard Mackenzie Athletic Award; Sylvester Family Scholarship $800; Old Town Jewish Congregation Of Temple Israel $840; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Briana Brown – Sylvester Family Scholarship $300.

Jennessa Brown – Sylvester Family Scholarship $300.

Alexandria Chamberland – Nicholas Ian Sucy Memorial Scholarship $300; Sylvester Family Scholarship $750; University Of Maine Early College Recognition Award $1,500 A Year For 4 Years =$6,000; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Alexander Chapman – Robert Lahey Athletic Award Plaque; Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Penobscot County Federal Credit Union $500; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Robert Lahey Athletic Scholarship $710; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University Legacy Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University Provost’s Leadership Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Camden Chasse – William & Jennie Buchanan Scholarship $380; Sylvester Family Scholarship $650; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Alanna Chavaree – Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Bertha Burnham Munson Memorial Scholarship $682.

Samantha Cookson – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Matthew Corcoran – 1st. Universalist Church $145; David Smith Memorial Scholarship $825.

Anastasia Cormier – Sylvester Family Scholarship $400.

Faith Coty – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; Milford Alumni Scholarship $500; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Dante Crenshaw = Priscilla A. St.Peter Memorial Scholarship $250; Thomas E. Thornton, Jr. Memorial Scholarship $3,000; Embark Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 2 Years = $2,000.

Jacob Cyr – United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award; Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Art Pete Memorial Scholarship $300; RSU 34 Karl Diedrichsen Scholarship $400; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University Provost Leadership Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000; Gaetani Male Athlete Of The Year Trophy.

Blake Daigle – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; Stephen E. Gomm Memorial Scholarship $500; Herbert E. Sargent Scholarship $1,000; U & Husson Scholarship $2,174; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Nibeni Dana – Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Evelyn Domsalla – Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Kaitlyn Dunham – Abby Marie & Suzanne Buchanan-Stover Memorial Scholarship $750; Sylvester Family Scholarship $800; Frances W. Naugler Scholarship $812; Old Town Rotary Scholarship $1,000; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson’s Trustee’s Scholars Award $5,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $20,000.

Emily Dunlap – V.F.W.Marching Band Award; Maine Youth Fish And Game Association Scholarship $500; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Bangor Band Dr. Gordon W. Bowie Memorial Scholarship $500; Zonta Club Of Bangor Scholarship $2,500; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000; University Of Maine Music Performance Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Joseph Emerson – Frances Mcallister Thomas Scholarship $150; Karl F. Diedrichsen Memorial Scholarship $205; Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; Gabby Sherman Memorial Scholarship $500; Grant Family Scholarship $555; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Director’s Award $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Zachariah Fostun – Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; James (Dick) Cook Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Old Town Rotary Scholarship $1,000.

Benjamin Francis – Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; Arthur & Florence Haley Memorial Scholarship $400; Courageous Steps Scholarship $400; Edward And Elizabeth Haggerty Memorial Scholarship $785; A. Leigh Phillips Scholarship $1,000.

Brenden Gasaway – Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $400; Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; Masonic Temple Star In The East Lodge #60 Scholarship $500; Whitney Family Memorial Scholarship $835.

Brady Georgia – Husson University Herbert E. Sargent Scholarship $200; Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; Milford Alumni Scholarship $500; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University Provost Leadership Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Arianna Gordon – Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Little PCF Scholarship $512; Ruth Gray Scholarship $2,500 Renewable For 4 Yrs. = $10,000; UMA Dean’s Academic Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Emma Hargreaves – Bernard Mackenzie Athletic Award; Valedictorian Plaque & Medal Plaque/Medal; United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award; Arthur & Eva Goldsmith Outstanding Book Award $50 Gift Card; Student Representative To School Board $150; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Zonta Club Of Bangor Young Women In Public Affairs Scholarship $2,500; Maine Sports Hall Of Fame Scholarship $5,000; Clyde Russell Scholarship $7,000; U.S. Department Of Education Presidential Scholars Award; Bowdoin College Scholarship $40,110 Per Year For 4 Years = $160,440.

Zackary Ireland – Sylvester Family Scholarship $600; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000; University Of Maine Director’s Award $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Meaghan Kelley – Dramatics Award; Bernie Yvon Memorial Scholarship $250; Maine Savings Federal Credit Union $1,000; University Of Maine School Of Biology & Ecology Award $1,000; Sylvester Family Scholarship $1,150; University Of Maine Dirigo Scholarship $4,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $16,000

Abigail Ketch – Salutatorian Medal Medal; United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award; Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $400; Ryan Worcester Scholarship $500; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; O’Keefe Family Scholarship $2,500; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Scholarship $1,200 A Year For 2 Years = $2,400; Ruth Gray Scholarship $2,500 Renewable For 4 Yrs. = $10,000; Husson Trustee’s Scholarship Award $5,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $20,000.

Emily Ketch – ASA Scholarship $250; RSU 34 Richard C. Davis Scholarship $400; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Little PCF Scholarship $512; Helen G. Blumenstock Memorial Scholarship $710; University Of Maine School Of Biology & Ecology Award $1,000; Old Town-Orono Kiwanis Club Scholarship $1,200 A Year For 2 Years = $2,400; University Of Maine Early College Recognition Award $1,500 A Year For 4 Years =$6,000; Ruth Gray Scholarship $2,500 Renewable For 4 Yrs. = $10,000; University Of Maine Presidential Scholarship $8,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $32,000.

Kiairah Knight – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; James & Patricia Labree Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $400.

Alexandra Lancaster – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200.

Logan Lilly – Robert E. O’Keefe Sr. Scholarship $550.

Liang-Kang Lin – Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; Liang-Kang Lin Merrimack College Trustee’s Scholarship $20,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $80,000.

Alexander Littlefield – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200.

Kaili Lupinacci – James & Patricia Labree Scholarship $250; Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club Scholarship $1,000.

Eric Lyford – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $500; Dylan Miles Memorial Scholarship $1,000.

Carter Mcinnis – Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Sylvester Family Scholarship $250.

Taylor Miles – Sylvester Family Scholarship $600; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University Legacy Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University President’s Academic Scholarship $4,000 A Year For 4 Years = $16,000.

Dominic Mitchell – Donna Cowan Memorial Scholarship $200; Paul R. Gallant Memorial Scholarship $250; Edmund Paul Football Scholarship $335; Coach Ken Libbey Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Plymouth State University Out Of State Promise Award $6,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $24,000.

Annabelle Muscatell – Vice President Pin; Sylvester Family Scholarship $500; Frances W. Naugler Scholarship $812; John L & Pauline Cashman Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Penobscot County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship $1,000; Spiegel Scholarship Of The Holocaust & Human Rights Center $1,000; Longfellow Books Are Matching Donation To The Spiegel Remembrance Scholarship $1,000; Tyler/Grandmaison Melmac Scholarship $2,000; University Of Maine Music Performance Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000; University Of Maine Presidential Scholarship $8,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $32,000.

Emily Nickerson – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200.

Shirley Nicolar – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Jayden Nolan – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200.

Audree O’Meara Jason Bosse Memorial Scholarship $200; Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Husson University Dean’s Leadership Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Segdrick Orr – Mr. & Mrs. Hugh Macpherson Family Award $185; Sylvester Family Scholarship $200.

Lacey Ouellette – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200.

Morgan Paradis – Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Little PCF Scholarship $512; Sylvester Family Scholarship $600.

Emily Pomeroy – Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; Embark Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 2 Years = $2,000.

Demetrius Porter – Sylvester Family Scholarship $600; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Isaac Preble – Nos Histoires De I’lle Scholarship $250; Professional Firefighters Of Old Town Local 1655 Scholarship $250; Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Thomas & Eileen St. Louis Memorial Schoarship $400; Old Town Rotary Tom Dempsey Scholarship $650.

Jeremy Reade – Sylvester Family Scholarship $200; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Adam Regan – Class President Plaque Plaque; United States Marine Corp The Semper Fidelis Award For Musical Excellence; Alan B. Shiro Memorial Scholarship $175; Alice P. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship $295; Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; Daughters Of The American Revolution Award $400; Maine Youth Fish And Game Association Scholarship $500; Stan Peterson Scholarship $500; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000; Army ROTC Advance Designee Scholarship $11,800 Per Year For 4 Years = $47,200.

David Roderick – Old Town Boosters Club Scholarship $400; Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; Richard May Memorial Scholarship $500; Old Town VFW Post 3381 Scholarship $500; Bertha Burnham Munson Memorial Scholarship $682; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Provost Scholarship $11,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $44,000.

Courtney Roy – Sylvester Family Scholarship $700; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Director’s Award $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Garrett Smith – Sylvester Family Scholarship $600; University Of Maine Dirigo Scholarship $4,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $16,000.

Erin Snyder – Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; Courageous Steps Scholarship $300; ASA Scholarship $500; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Art Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000; University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship $3,093 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,372.

Melanie Soucy – Florence Johnson Dinsmore Scholarship $150; Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; Moses L. Jordan Scholarship $690; Old Town Rotary Scholarship $1,000; University Of Maine Heritage Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000; University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship $11,586 Per Year For 4 Years = $46,344.

Jarred Spencer – Raymond L. Hoxie Football Scholarship $120; Donna Cowan Memorial Scholarship $200; Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $250; WABI TV 5 Scholarship $550; Coach Ken Libbey Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Maine Maritime Academy Dean’s Merit Scholarship $5,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $20,000.

Hannah Talcove – Knights Of Columbus Scholarship $250; Stan Peterson Scholarship $500; Moses L. Jordan Scholarship $690; Sylvester Family Scholarship $735; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Director’s Award $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Clarence Theriault – Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; Old Town High School Digital Media Scholarship $500; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000.

Elizabeth Trefts – Mackenzie Family Scholarship $300; Sylvester Family Scholarship $400; Courageous Steps Scholarship $500; E. Keith Clarke Memorial Scholarship $1,285.

Levi Trefts – Samuel Saliba Memorial Scholarship $685; Michael J. Denny Memorial Music Award $2,500; Frank J. & Ruth K. Lord Scholarship $5,000; University Of Maine Inspire Maine Scholarship $500 Per Year For 4 Years = $2,000; University Of Maine Black Bear Scholarship $1,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $4,000; University Of Maine Music Performance Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Charlotte Turner – Bernie Yvon Memorial Scholarship $250; Sylvester Family Scholarship $750; University Of Maine Farmington Academic Achievement Scholarship $2,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $8,000.

Alexis Wagner – Carl E. Buchanan Memorial Scholarship $180; Sylvester Family Scholarship $300; John J. Grady Memorial Scholarship $400; Little PCF Scholarship $512;U & Husson Scholarship $1,195; Carlisle Family Scholarship $1,500; Roy George Husson Scholarship $2,000; Husson Beacon Scholarship $1,000 A Year For 4 Years = $4,000; Senator George J. Mitchell Scholarship $2,500 Per Year For 4 Years = $10,000; Husson University Provost Leadership Scholarship $3,000 Per Year For 4 Years = $12,000.

Destiny Webber – Gabby Sherman Memorial Scholarship $500; Shoestring Thrift Shop $1,000.

