LEWISTON — Older people are being warned to be suspicious of individuals making appearances at public events and offering onsite “free swabs” of your saliva for testing to determine if you have a predetermination for cancer and other illnesses.

Medicare will not pick up the tab for the swabbing and testing without a prescription from a medical provider for such a test, according to a recent press release from SeniorsPlus, a resource center for western Maine.

Organizations that cater to the needs of older people are getting calls.

“Many older people are submitting to these swab requests from individuals at public events,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus.

“In addition, these individuals – who may or may not be associated with a private company – are asking for personal information, including Medicare and Social Security numbers,” she said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends the following.

• Do not give out your Medicare number or Social Security number. Be cautious of unsolicited requests for your Medicare or Social Security numbers. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.

• Do not consent to any lab tests at senior centers, health fairs, or in your home. Be suspicious of anyone claiming that genetic tests and cancer screenings are at no cost to you.

• Genetic tests and cancer screenings must be medically necessary and ordered by your doctor to be covered by Medicare. Random genetic testing and cancer screenings aren’t covered by Medicare. If you are interested in the test, speak with your doctor.

• Monitor your Medicare Summary Notice to see if there are any services you didn’t have or didn’t want, but were billed for. Medicare Summary Notices are sent every three months if you get any services or medical supplies during that 3-month period.

• Call 1-800-MEDICARE or 1-800-HHS-TIPS if you think you’re a victim of fraud.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities.

SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those it serves – more than 17,000 individuals annually. For information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.

