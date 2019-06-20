Sun Journal file photo

Lewiston

  • Norman Child, 37, listed as transient, on a charge of violating a protection order, 4:50 a.m. Thursday, at Main and Park streets.
  • Vanessa Wojtczak, 19, of 22 Jutras St., Sabattus, on a charge of hindering apprehension, 3:39 p.m. Thursday, at Motel 6.
  • Gage Henry, 20, of 22 Jutras St., Sabattus, on warrants charging criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault, 3:45 p.m. Thursday, at Motel 6.

Androscoggin County

  • Jason Curran, 36, of 43 Beaver Road, Sabattus, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, on Scotsdale Street.
  • Michael Ianotti, 41, of 64 Key Hill Road, Gray, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:09 p.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston.
  • Jordan Griffis, 26, listed as transient, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, Thursday morning on Lisbon Street.
