OXFORD — A prostitution sting in Oxford County Wednesday resulted in the arrest of six individuals on charges of soliciting a prostitute, a class E crime.

Arrested were Jared Jordan, 22, of Raymond, Peter Callahan, 36, of Augusta, Tony Foglia, 39, of Saco, Daniel Rennie, 41, of Waterford, Dennis Fournier, 59, of Oxford, and Scott Delano, 54, of Friendship.

Those arrested were brought to Oxford County Jail, where they were processed and released on $500 unsecured bail.

According to James Urquhart, chief deputy of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the six made arrangements online through a website set up by law enforcement and were arrested after showing up at an Oxford County hotel Urquhart declined to identify.

“We’re not identifying the hotel due to privacy and business concerns,” Urquhart wrote in an email.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by police departments from Oxford, Rumford, Lisbon and Auburn, as well as the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, Department of Homeland Security and the District Attorney’s Office.

