PARIS — One June 4, six student laptops, valued at a thousand dollars each, were stolen from Oxford Hills Middle School.

According to Paris Police Paris Police Detective Sgt. and Interim Chief Mike Dailey, the Paris Police Department have identified a person of interest in the theft, but haven’t made an arrest. Dailey said there was no damage done to the school during the break-ins, and it appeared the suspect pried open a window.

Dailey said it does not appear that a student at the school was involved in the theft.

