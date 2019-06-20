PARIS — One June 4, six student laptops, valued at a thousand dollars each, were stolen from Oxford Hills Middle School.
According to Paris Police Paris Police Detective Sgt. and Interim Chief Mike Dailey, the Paris Police Department have identified a person of interest in the theft, but haven’t made an arrest. Dailey said there was no damage done to the school during the break-ins, and it appeared the suspect pried open a window.
Dailey said it does not appear that a student at the school was involved in the theft.
