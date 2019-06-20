DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have information about making teddy bears from fur coats (June 18 Sun Spots). Contact “Teddy Bears by Paulette” at 784-6728.

— Carolyn, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A month ago I wrote to find out if certain schools keep past school photos and records of report cards. You had said to call the school district. What is the number to call? Thank you for always being so helpful.

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: The number for the Lewiston School Department offices is 795-4100. The receptionist will direct you. You may also want to write to Sun Spots again with specifics about the years you went to school. Perhaps others in Sun Spots Land could assist you with finding photos.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The location you are referring to on South Avenue in the June 4 Sun Spots used to be the home of Lewiston Crushed Stone Co. They had a small office in the front and sold fill, rocks and ready-mix concrete. The mixing plant was in the back. I have a few receipts from when I was building my house in 1976. Two are for sandy fill at $2.25 per yard. Another is for seven tons of 1½-inch crushed rock. Yet another is for ready-mix concrete — 6½ yards at $25.25 per yard. I called Auburn Concrete today. The current price is $121 per yard.

— Roger, Lewiston

ANSWER: Thanks for this interesting information, Roger. I’m reprinting the June 4 Sun Spots excerpt here so readers can have context regarding your answer and also as another prompt in case anyone else can add more specifically to Don’s question about the area where it looks like there used to be a monument of some sort.

If anyone has photos of what it used to look like, that would be cool! Here is the original request:

“My curiosity has driven me to write to Sun Spots. On my commute to and from work at Hudson Bus Lines, I’ve noticed the remnants of some sort of flagpole set-up just north of the Enterprise Foundry on South Avenue. It has a 15- to 20-foot granite or concrete circle surrounding it. It looks like it may once have been some official memorial that has been neglected for years. I was wondering if, with your vast resources, you might be able to find out exactly who or what it was commemorating and/or honoring, and just who might have put it there in the first place. There may be an interesting story behind it, or not.— Don, no town”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a black ring in the toilet after being away for a week. How can I remove it? I saw the answer in Sun Spots a while back, but I didn’t save it.—No name, Jay

ANSWER: Vinegar and baking soda may do the trick. Put ½ cup of each into the toilet, scrub with a brush and let it stand for at least an hour then flush. Repeat if necessary.

Pouring one cup of bleach into the toilet and allowing it to stand for about 10 minutes after swishing it around should also work. Just be sure to ventilate the bathroom well. Another option is to use a pumice stone to rub out the stain.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: