NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4-4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgmental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For more information call Mary at 743-6992 or at 461-1010.

STATE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For more information visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1-4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all.

Contact Terry [email protected] to for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, either request to be placed on the e-mail notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207.

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For more information contact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St.

LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church at 925-1321.

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099,[email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For more information call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. has new hours which are the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For more information call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595.

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org.

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available.

The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For more information call 595-7324.

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop (located at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station)

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center on 39 Main St., So. Paris. The entrance is on Church St. Bring your friends.

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St.

Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church office at 925-1321.

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway on 479 Main St. For more information call 743-2828.

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free.

For more information visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page or contact [email protected]

OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the Otisfield Town Office. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. For more information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris, meets every Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For more information call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6-8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.Bash” complete with cake, ice cream and make your own sundaes.

There will be party games and gifts for all. What a way to welcome Spring and say good bye to winter. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community. For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email at [email protected]

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex 403, State Rte. 121, Otisfield, from 1:30-3 p.m.. Refreshments will be served. The next meeting is May 21. The group is to help connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops.

Future meetings will try to address the findings from this first meeting. Please come to this first meeting to help shape the future meetings. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website, click on calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend. Some future meetings maybe at private homes. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. For more information call Shirley at 627-4458. Go to www.otisfieldme.gov and click on the calendar for details.

POLAND SPRING — Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from Noon – 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum, (www.polandspringresort.com).

A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 p.m. The cost of this event will be $35/per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. Please RSVP by July 1, by email at [email protected], or Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Class of 1974 will be held August 10, at Norway Country Club. Please be sure we have your mailing and/or email address. Contact [email protected] with your information.

PARIS — The NHS Alumni Association asks that you please save the date July 20, for the yearly alumni banquet. The group will gather this year at the OHCHS starting at 4 p.m. to reminisce, have photos taken of classes and have dinner. Invitations will be sent out soon with more details. Please contact Pat Salo Cummings with any questions at 539-8392.

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Community Center will be offering a Babysitter’s Training Course on Thursday, June 20 ,from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the community center.

Allison Ross, EMT, “United Ambulance” will be conducting this course. Attendees will receive a certificate at the end of the course

The basic course gears toward 11 to 14 year-old youth, teaching the information on Leadership: Safe and Responsible Babysitting, Basic Care: The Heart of Babysitting, Stop: Think Safety, Safe Play, and Basic First Aid including infant and child Heartsaver® CPR.

Fee for this class is $40 which covers the cost of the book and a CD as well as other information that participants will be able to take home with them for reference.

Class size is limited to 14 candidates. Bring a bag lunch. Registration for this class must be made before Thursday June 13. For more information or to register, please contact the Bridgton Community Center at 647-3116.

HARTFORD — Swim lessons for Hartford kids start July 1, at the Hartford Town Beach, from 12-2 p.m. weekdays, July 1 to July 12, including July 4. This is rain or shine and canceled only if there is thunder or lightning. The cost for each child is $20 if only one and $15 for each child if more than one. Cost will never stand in the way of a child learning to swim. For more information call 240-0903 and leave a message if there is no answer.

OXFORD — A bus to the Portland Sea Dogs game on Saturday, June 22, will leave at 3 p.m. from the Oxford Rec Center. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children and must be purchased in advance by calling 539-8094. There is limited ticket sales. Tickets include the bus and seating in the Pavilion. There is a $10 gift certificate to use for food of shop. There is also fireworks and on field experience with the team during the National Anthem.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring Crooked Creek with classic rock, blues and country music on Friday, June 21, from 7-10 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring the Country Ridge Riders with classic and new country music on Friday, July 12, from 7-10 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring Hot Dam Duo with current and classic country and classic rock on Friday, September 20, from 7-10 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free BBQ and concert featuring Classic Echoes with classic rock and old and new country music on Saturday, August 17, from 12-4 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Monday, July 1. Meet and greet is from 6:15-6:30 p.m. and discussion is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The topic is “What Is Evil?” and the moderator is Jim Kearney. Light refreshments provided. For more information call 583-6957.

NORTH WATERFORD — The Waterford Grange is holding a craft and white elephant sale on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. throughout June and July, on Rte. 35, beside the No. Waterford Post Office. There will be sewn, knit an crocheted items as well as other crafts made by Grange members and friends. The flea market will include books, toys, seasonal decorations, dishes and small appliances and a variety of other items.

Money raised will go to supporting several local charities as well as making needed repairs to the aging building. Donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information call Mary DeLorenzo at 583-4490.

BUCKFIELD — A yard sale will be held Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Morrill St. The proceeds benefit the Legion Post and Auxiliary for the veterans and community projects.

HARRISON — The Harrison Lions will hold a car show on Sunday, June 30, at Crystal Lake Park on Rte.117 in Harrison. Registration is from 8-11 a.m. with voting from 8 a.m.-noon. Trophies will be presented at 2 p.m. Cost is $5 for car and driver and spectators are free. There will be 20 classes plus Best of Show plus live entertainment from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. by Christian Martin, along with a DJ during the whole show. There will be concessions all day.

PARIS — A social craft night sponsored by Paris Public Library will be held Tuesday, July 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., So. Paris. The craft features a 12″ letter of your choice. Craft nights are free but there is room for only 60 participants so to reserve a space, call the library at 743-6994 and provide your name, phone number, number of people in your group and what letter you desire to decorate.

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5-6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For more information contact the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill potluck supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall. This is free. For more information call 388-2510.

MINOT — There will be a bean & casserole supper (and more) from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Minot United Methodist Church, corner of Rte. 121 and Empire Rd., Minot. Tickets at the door will be $7 for adults, $5 for children 7-12 yrs and free for under 7. Please come and join us.

HARTFORD — On the first Friday of each month people from Hartford and surrounding area get together to share food, laughter, games and sometimes music in a goodwill potluck supper at the Hartford Town Hall. Come one and come all and no need to be fancy in dress or in food that you prepare.

Upcoming supper dates are July 5, August 2, September 5, and October 4, at 6 p.m. For more information call Lennie Eichman at 320-9125 Community pot luck and open mic

OXFORD — A community pot luck and open mic will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Rec Center. Bring a dish to share and come and meet your neighbors. Play a fiddle, carry a tune and come and share your talent.

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777 will be hosting a pork loin dinner on Saturday, June 22, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 12 Church St., So. Paris. Meal consists of roasted red potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce with assorted deserts plus water, coffee and juice.

NO. WATERFORD — The first church supper of the summer will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at the No. Waterford Church (Rte. 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery) from 5-6:30. All you can eat of homemade casseroles, baked beans and brown bread, salads, rolls, etc. And if it’s June, it must be strawberry shortcake for dessert! Cost for adults is $10 and for children $4.50. All are welcome!

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. Cost is free. For more information call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

OXFORD HILLS — Summer lunches being served at the following sites:

Paris Elementary: June 23-28 and July 8-August 2. Monday-Friday. Breakfast is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:45 p.m.

Agnes Gray Elementary School: June 17- August 2 (July 4th closed) Monday-Friday. Lunch only 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Oxford Elementary School: July 8-August 7, Monday-Friday. Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills High School: July 8 – August 9, Monday-Friday. Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Open to all children 18 and under at no cost. Food must be eaten on site!

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

