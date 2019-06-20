AUBURN — Been to Blackie’s Farm lately? Missing a bumper and other parts from your car or truck? Auburn police would like to help you out.

On their Facebook page Thursday morning, Blackie’s reported that someone had driven across their field overnight, plowing over several crops in process. Presumably, the unknown driver had failed to stop at the intersection of Jackson Hill and Center Minot Hill roads.

“Had to be a rough ride,” Blackie’s wrote in their Facebook post. “If you are looking for all the parts for your car that were left behind we got them!”

It was not immediately clear how much damage had been caused. In their post, farm workers said at least once a year, “an unexpected guest” drives into the field after blowing through the stop sign at the intersection.

They also posted a video on their Facebook page, revealing a set of tire tracks across the rows of young vegetable plants.

After the video was posted at about 8 a.m., roughly 40 people weighed in with comments about the damage to the crops. Some advised the farm to place a game camera in the area to help identify vandals. Others suggested parking boulders or a machinery — one man suggested a manure spreader – to stop cars and trucks before the the field.

Others had more radical ideas about how to punish the offenders.

“I get too tired seeing hard-working people get their work destroyed,” one woman wrote. “If you find out who did this, have them work on the farm for a few weeks no pay — teach them what our farmers do to feed all of us, including them.”

