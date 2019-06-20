ORONO – The Wheelmobile, the promotional vehicle for the broadcast game show “Wheel of Fortune,” will visit the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine in search of contestants. Open auditions will take place in the Hutchins Concert Hall at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 21 and 22.

The Wheelmobile brings the fun and excitement of “Wheel of Fortune” to local fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle solving skills in front of “Wheel of Fortune” staff and be evaluated as contestants for the show’s upcoming 37th season. Those interested in auditioning will need to fill out an application to have their name drawn at random to try out onstage and play a sped-up round of the game. Everyone onstage will walk away with unique prizes.

The promotions team will begin handing out applications in the lobby one hour before each show begins, and each show will last approximately one hour. Anyone who submits a completed application and is not called onstage can still be selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area. The event is free and open to all ages; however, only those 18 and over can submit an application.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WVII (Channel 7). More information about the Wheelmobile is online at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/.

