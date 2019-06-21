AUBURN — The city is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday to help build a permanent home for the St. Louis bells, which were saved from the former St. Louis Parish that closed in 2013.

According to a city news release, those attending the fundraiser can view the future site of a planned bell tower, slated to stand 40 feet, 9 inches tall, displaying all four bells cast at the world-famous Paccard Foundry in France in 1915.

The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. with music and light refreshments, and a ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. People can make donations to the tower project, buy commemorative bricks for the city’s 150th anniversary and learn more about the New Auburn Village Center Plan.

The plan makes the former “Little Andy” park — renamed Anniversary Park in honor of the city’s anniversary celebration — a centerpiece of the New Auburn riverfront revitalization. The bell tower is meant to anchor the park, which is off Pulsifer Street next to the New Auburn Social Club and Rolly’s Diner, with commemorative bricks lining the walkway.

“This tower will be the second-tallest monument in Maine,” Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said this week. “It will be a true and lasting symbol of the heritage and history of Auburn, and it will stand as a symbol of the vibrancy and resurgence of our city as we head into our next 150 years.”

When it was announced last year, the city’s goal was to sell 2,000 bricks for $100 each to help pay for the project. Levesque said this week that the city has sold “several thousand” bricks, but that the city needs to “raise awareness and make a big push now that the (Memorial Day) parade has passed.”

The revitalization plan in New Auburn has been in the works for years, finally getting underway last year when the city demolished three properties that were purchased to make way for the improvements. A large amount of fill is being used to level off the riverway project area and take it out of the 100-year flood plain, and trees will be trimmed along the river to open up views.

About $1 million worth of work is slated for this year, including a “greenway” trail and a “riverway” road.

According to the news release, tax-deductible gifts “in any amount are welcome.” Donors should visit www.Auburn150.com to learn more about the “Raising the Bells” campaign or to buy commemorative bricks. All proceeds from the sale of the bricks will support the bell tower project.

A commemorative brick will be placed in Anniversary Park in honor of donors who give $1,000 or more to the campaign.

“Our new bell tower will grace this gateway to our city for decades to come,” Levesque said. “And these historic bells that mean so much to us will ring us into the next 150 years.”

