Annual vacation Bible school to begin

JAY — Bean’s Corner Baptist Church will hold its annual Vacation Bible School Monday through Friday, June 24 to 28, for children age 4 through sixth grade.

Based on the theme, “The Incredible Race,” there will be songs, crafts, games, snacks and dramas.

Advance registrations are being accepted by calling the church at 207-645-2925 or email [email protected]

Church to host family vacation Bible school

JAY — Cornerstone Baptist Church in North Jay invites the public to “Giddy Up Junction” Vacation Bible School to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 24 to 28. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

There will be classes for all ages through adults. There will be skits, puppets, games, Bible and missionary stories and refreshments. This is a family event. Transportation is available. For more information, call 207-645-4893 or 207-897-7024.

‘The Incredible Race’ Vacation Bible School

PERU — “The Incredible Race” Vacation Bible School will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 24 to 28, at the Peru Baptist Church. For ages 4 to 12, it will include Bible stories, games, crafts and snacks.

Hebron society to hear Civil War tale

HEBRON — Robert Spencer, Waterford Historical Society vice president, will discuss the story of a young woman living in Waterford after the Civil War as found in a letter discovered in the society archives. He will also tell how he researched the story for his novel, “The Spinsters Hope Chest.”

The program will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

Family DNA testing to be meeting topic

OXFORD — The Oxford Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, followed by a presentation from Kimberly McLaughlin on “Family DNA Testing: Why? How” Results – What Then?”

The meeting will be held at the society at 73 Pleasant St. and the public is welcome. New members are welcome.

Norway rehab center hosting free car show

NORWAY — The annual Car Show at Norway Center for Health and Rehab, 29 Marion Ave., will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Those who have a car to show are invited. Live music and refreshments will be available. The event is free.

For more information, call 207-743-7075.

Book discussion to take place at church

FARMINGTON — Discussion will be held on “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Old South Congregational Church, 235 Main St.

The Rev. Marraine Kettell will lead discussion on the New York Times Pulitzer Prize winning book. All are welcome to participate in the discussion of poverty and shelter.

