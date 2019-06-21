TOPSHAM — A 5-year-old Brunswick girl who was bitten in the face by a dog Wednesday in Topsham has been treated and released from the hospital, police say.

The girl was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a German Shepherd mixed breed bit her. The dog belonged to family friends on Katie Lane who were babysitting the girl.

Topsham police and EMTs were called to the home just after 11:30 a.m. and requested LifeFlight helicopter to take the girl to the Maine Medical Center in Portland. In a press release, police said the girl suffered severe lacerations to her face.

“The incident reportedly occurred while the child had been petting the dog,” police said. “The dog did not display any indication of agitation or aggressive behavior toward the child or other children present inside the home.”

The 1-year-old dog had no history of aggressive behavior, according to police.

The owners chose to have the pet euthanized and pay to have it tested for rabies. The dog was up to date on vaccinations.

Topsham Police Chief Chris Lewis said Thursday that the girl was released from Maine Medical Center later on Wednesday and returned to her family in Brunswick.

Police said no criminal charges are expected and the investigation is closed.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >