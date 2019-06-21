FARMINGTON — Karly Bishop, DO, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice.

She started providing interim care at the practice in September 2018 before deciding to join on a full-time permanent basis.

Besides providing primary care, Bishop also practices osteopathic manipulative medicine, a component of osteopathic medicine that can be used alone or in combination with other medical treatments. Osteopathic manipulative medicine is available to Farmington Family Practice patients only and may be used for treating musculo-skeletal problems and other disorders.

Besides osteopathic manipulative medicine, Dr. Bishop’s professional interests include treating children, including those with special needs, and nutrition.

Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice is in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Bishop joins Jacqueline Caldwell, MD, Calli Meader, PA-C, Kristine Sanden, DO, Linda Seabold, PA-C, and Karren Seely, MD, in staffing the medical practice.

