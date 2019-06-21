100 years ago: 1919

Huge dolls, such as those given at country fairs and shore resorts camouflaged to represent sleeping infants, are the newest devices adapted by invaders of the bone-dry law. Two of them will hold will hold 20 small bottles of whiskey each were brought to Portland Tuesday by two men, one, of them, attired as a woman and the other posing as the “husband.” Not long after their arrival, the liquor was being sold to men on the street.

50 years ago: 1969

A team of interviewees took to the streets of Lewiston Tuesday, as an “environmental survey” throughout the Model City neighborhood was begun. The survey will result in accurate statistical information upon which a Model City program can be developed, a Model Cities spokesman said. The Lewiston Model City Program is entering its planning year, and during the year, a broad comprehensive five-year plan must be drafted, also a more detailed first-year action plan. Without the information derived from the survey a program responsive to Lewiston’s particular needs cannot be developed, the M.C. spokesman said

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: