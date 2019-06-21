Bon Jovi tribute band, Living on a Bad Name, will perform at Mixers in Sabattus on Friday. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. with Hairy Pie opening. Cover charge is $10 at the door.
Little Rodeo will play beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They cover songs from an array of musical genres. The performance is free. For more information, call 207-375-4188.
