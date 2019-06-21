TOGUS – Bill “Billy” A. White, 92, of Lisbon, passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Togus Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 3, 1927 in Lisbon, a son of the late Anthony and Eva (Fields) LeBlanc.

After spending his younger years living with and helping his grandparents on their farm on Pinewoods Rd. in Lisbon, he enlisted and served, first, in the Navy and then in the Army. As a veteran, he was a member of DAV and the American Legion.

Bill worked as a heavy equipment operator, drove big rigs cross country, worked on the construction of the Hoover Dam and built and raced mini and regular stock cars at Oxford Raceway. He was always working on cars and trucks in his garage. He will be deeply missed.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Darice L. Anctil and her partner, Nancy, a daughter, Patricia Cyr, a son, D’Arcy C. Anctil Jr. and his wife, Shasta; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Nathan, Tammie, Tina, John, Trish and Jeff; as well as numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Ronald “Beau” Campbell and his wife, Nancy.

He was predeceased by his wife of many years, Sandy L. White; a daughter, Carol Goupil, a son, David LeBlanc; a sister, Jackie Proctor and a brother, Ed LeBlanc.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff at Togus Hospice House for all their kindness.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

At this time there are no services and interment will take place at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

