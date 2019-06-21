LEWISTON – Georgette “Jerry” P. Lawrence, 86, of Lewiston, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Montello Manor with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 15, 1932, in Lewiston, a daughter of the late Napolean and Laura Boilard. She grew up in the Auburn area and attended local schools there. She dedicated most of her life to tending to the needs of her family. She loved being with her family, doing word search and crossword puzzles and playing cards. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her three sons, Leo Mathieu and wife, Kate of Portland, Paul Mathieu of Auburn, Gary Lawrence of Auburn, her two daughters, Kimberly Miller and husband, Ray of Lewiston and Christine Breton of Auburn. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Chuck Miller, Corey Lawrence and Samantha and Spencer Haines; as well as her seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Irene Boilard, nephew Donnie and wife, Jannie and children; and her best friend, Carol Monroe.

She was predeceased by her three brothers; and twin daughters.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Montello Manor for the care and compassion they showed Jerry during her time with them.

Condolences may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston Sunday, June 23 from 12-2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

