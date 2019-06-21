SANFORD – Gloria M. (Philbrick) Porter, 76, passed away on June 16, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. after a period of declining health with her loving family by her side.

She was born Oct. 27, 1942 in Lewiston, the daughter of the late Norman and Charlotte (Kelley) Philbrick.

Gloria graduated Edward Little High School in 1961, Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1964, and St. Joseph’s College in North Windham in 1974.

Gloria worked at Nasson College in Springvale for 16 years as a college health nurse. It was there that Gloria met Harold F. Porter Jr. of Madison and they married in May of 1977.

Gloria and Harold built their home in Sanford where they lovingly raised Harold’s two daughters.

Gloria became interested in quilting after moving to Sanford and she eventually left her nursing career to pursue its teaching and did so for more than 20 years in both Sanford and Berwick. Besides quilting she loved, knitting, sewing, cross-stitch, gardening, fishing, and antiquing.

She and Harold spent two weeks every summer at Moosehead Lake fishing together, often accompanied by friends and family. They also traveled to many states for the annual meetings of the Coleman Collectors where they made many wonderful friends.

Gloria belonged to the Pine Tree Quilters – Evergreen Chapter; Ladies on the Edge of the Ocean in Cape Porpoise as well as the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and Concerns of Police Survivors.

Gloria is lovingly survived by her husband, Harold F. Porter Jr. of Sanford; her stepdaughters Danita L. Porter of Wells, Denise M. Lee of South Lawrence, Mass.; sister, Judith B. Marston of Standish; aunt, Ruth M. Segal of Portland; many cousins, nieces, nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred where a reception will be held at the home. Please bring your stories and memories to share with Gail’s family.

Committal prayers and burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

To leave a message of condolences for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Maine College of Health Professions

70 Middle St.

Lewiston, Maine 04240

Payable to the “Gard W. Twaddle Nurses Scholarship Fund.”

