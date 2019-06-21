NORWAY – Joanie Kintz, 71, of Greenwood, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. She was born in Pasadena, Callif., the daughter of Roy Joseph McLean and Gertrude (Sholund) McLean.

She was a homemaker who raised three beautiful daughters and also a very talented watercolor artist. She illustrated several childrens’ books and had numerous showings of her artwork. She enjoyed travelling, reading, yard sales, gardening, rock collecting and just being out in nature.

She is survived by her long time companion, Gary Barton of Greenwood; her three daughters, Shelly Hallas of Fountain, Colo., Christy Begley of Santa Rosa, Calif. and Marci Kintz of Hayden, Colo. She also leaves behind her sister, Sally Goss of Carmel, Calif. and her sister, Kathleen Blake of Castlerock, Colo., and her brother, Ken McLean of San Diego, Calif. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and last, but not least, her loving dog, Willy, who helped her through the difficult times and gave her unconditional love when she needed it more than ever.

She was a lover and nurturer of animals her entire life. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother and the best friend you could ever ask for.

The family wishes to thank Stephens Memorial Hospital and Androscoggin Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they gave her during her final days. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

