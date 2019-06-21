ROCKLAND – Roger A. Brochu, 82, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, of complications after a partial hip replacement and kidney failure.

Born in Chisholm, June 20, 1936, he was the son of Frank X. and Irene (Yokell) Brochu.

Roger is survived by three brothers, Rene Brochu and his wife, Beverly of Jay, Gerard Brochu and his wife, Pauline of Livermore Falls, Raymond Brochu of Brighton, Mass., a sister, Rita Brochu Melendy and her husband, Ronald of Auburn; 26 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, Roger was predeceased by his brother, Francis Brochu and sisters, Yvonne Dunham and Lillian Nichols.

The family would like to thank his personal care physician for the last 30-plus years, Robert N. Merrill, M.D. of Rockport and doctors and nurses in the ICU at Central Maine Medical Center for their compassionate care, especially two very special RN angels, Lyse and Heather.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St. Rockland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 21, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland. The Reverend Robert Vaillancourt will officiate. Interment will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 27, in Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls. The Reverend Paul Dumais will officiate.

To share a memory or story with Roger’s family or to view the full obituary, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

St. Bernard’s Soup Kitchen

150 Broadway

Rockland, ME 04841

< Previous

Next >

filed under: