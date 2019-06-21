ANDOVER – Robert A. Zitoli, 63, of Andover passed away at his home June 17, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born in Lewiston on Aug. 9, 1955 the son of Dominick and Regine Cayer Zitoli. He worked many years as a logger, then as a carpenter. Bob leaves behind a daughter and a son.

He enjoyed woodworking, mowing lawns, gardening, splitting firewood, skeet shooting, loved to tell jokes and had a contagious laugh, one that will never be forgotten!

He is survived by his daughter, Regine and husband, Mike Chapman of Jackson N.H. and their two children, Caleb and Abbie; his son, Eric and his companion, Ashley Zitoli of Andover and their three children, Mackenzie, Ethyn and Matayiah; his sister, Louise and husband, Clay Child of Kennebunk and their daughter, Dominique; and his cat “kitty”

A graveside service will be held, date is to be determined.

