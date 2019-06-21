DEERFIELD BEACH – Walter I. “Jock” Hall made the courageous decision to discontinue kidney dialysis after four years in the face of declining health. He crossed to “the other side” using his words at 5:29 p.m. on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Walter Ian Hall and his twin Lawrence Brian Hall were born March 18, 1943 the ninth and tenth children of Gordon W. and Daisy MacDonnell Hall, much to their parent’s surprise. Walter lived his life on his terms and indeed left it on his terms uncertain of the outcome of his departure being, as he said himself, “not sure if there is anything after this or if this is the end” ultimately taking the leap of faith and surrendering his last breath surrounded by his family that was his world. He maintained his unique sense of humor until the very end.With the benefit of time in announcing his decision to cease dialysis treatment he was very pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of love, admiration and testimonials that he received via Facebook, cards, flowers, texts, phone calls and personal visits from those dear to him. These actions and efforts by so many touched him in a way that would otherwise have not had the opportunity to occur. It meant a great deal to him to know that he had made a favorable impression on so many that he never actually realized.After a 25 year career in law enforcement with Auburn, Maine Police Department Walter retired in 1992 and with his beloved wife, Alice, departed for the next part of their lives in Florida settling in Deerfield Beach where he landed his “dream job” as a park ranger for the city of Boca Raton where he “got paid to go to the beach” until his eventual full retirement. Walter was preceded in passing “to the other side” by his parents; an infant brother, Lawrence, his twin, Lawrence “Sandy”, siblings, Gordon J., Mavis Walker, William “Bill”, Marion Biron, Lorna Eccles, and Audrey Dumont; as well as niece, Wanda Dunham, nephews, Roland Dumont, Richard Libby and Erik Gaghan. Also, much to his dismay, he was predeceased by his “other kid”, Dennis Sampson of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department.He is survived by his lovingly dedicated wife, Alice Parker Hall “My Alice” of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; his one remaining sibling, Robert “Bob” Hall and his wife, Elaine “Lainey” of Lisbon; sons, Jason and wife, Barbara Violette, his “DIL” of Lewiston, Jonathan and wife, Belinda Perry-Hall of St. Johns, Fla., daughters, Kimberly Bantos of Auburn, and Melissa Guite and husband, Richard of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Cori Pelletier and partner, Schuyler Boone of Charlotte, N.C., Brianna Robbins and Michael Driscoll of Stoneham, Mass. and Kennedy Hubbard and Evan Raymond; great-granddaughter, Ruby Pelletier of Charlotte, N.C.; and many, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. “Tomorrow will be a better day.” A celebration of life to be held at Pedro O’Hara’s, 134 Main Street in Lewiston on Sunday, June 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as a casual drop by affair with light refreshments

