YARMOUTH – A road construction worker was pulled into and killed by a street sweeper at a Yarmouth construction site Friday, police said.

According to WGME, Yarmouth police have identified the victim as 57-year-old Paul D. Haley of Farmington.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene about 11:45 a.m. after the male worker somehow became caught in the machinery.

Yarmouth police Chief Daniel Gallant said the man’s family is being notified and investigators are working to reconstruct the fatal incident to learn what happened.

Reed & Reed, a Woolwich-based construction company, issued a statement Friday afternoon saying the man who died was an employee, but not providing his name or other details. Reed & Reed is the general contractor on the road project.

“We are very sad to announce that today one of our employees lost his life in an accident on a construction site in Yarmouth,” the company’s statement said. ” Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and his family. Our immediate priority was to secure the scene of the accident and ensure the safety of all the persons on the site. It is too soon to know the cause of this accident, and we will be conducting our own internal investigation and fully cooperating with state and federal authorities in order to understand what happened.”

Flaggers had been directing traffic around the street sweeper, which was cleaning a section of roadway on Main Street under the Route 1 bridge.

The victim was on foot before the incident, Gallant said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The construction workers were preparing to repave the roadway under the bridge, which was recently replaced, Gallant said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, and the operator of the street sweeper will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as is standard for all drivers involved in fatal motor vehicle incidents.

This story will be updated.

