David Young & the Interstate Kings to play Margaritas
Maine recording group David Young & the Interstate Kings will perform live as special guests at Margaritas, 180 Center St., Auburn. The show will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 27, as part of Margaritas Summer Band Series. Band members are David Young, lead guitar and vocals; Seth Martin, bass guitar and vocals; and Deven Young, drums. The band plays a mix of classic and southern rock and originals. The band recently appeared on Maine’s News Center 6’s “207.” There is no cover charge.