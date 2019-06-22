100 years ago: 1919

City treasurer Hilton of Lewiston, following a decision by city solicitor Roger A Greene, will not pay the increase of 50 cents a day recently granted the janitors at City Hall by the committee on public property. Under the ordinances, the pay cannot be increased by a committee or by the city council until after the appropriation resolve is passed in January.

50 years ago: 1969

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held tonight at the site of the proposed new East Auburn Men’s Club Building on Pettingill Road, East Auburn. Mayor Clyde E. Goudey will remove the first piece of turf. The new building will have the main hall, a game room, a storage area, and kitchen facilities. It will be constructed by Maine Uniframe Company of Auburn. The target date for completion of the 52-by-140-foot building is Sept. 1.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

