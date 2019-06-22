AUBURN — The City of Auburn and Norway Savings Bank Arena, together with Uncle Andy’s Digest and Maine Event Comedy (MEC), announce the Make-A-Wish Comedy Show at Norway Savings Bank Arena. Admission to the show is $25 and proceeds will support Make-A-Wish Maine.

The night of laughs will be highlighted by four talented comedians:

Headliner, Dan Boulger, appeared on Comedy Central, HBO’s “Aspen Comedy Show,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and winner of the Boston Comedy Festival.

Also appearing:

Brian Brinegar, thrice named Maine’s Best Comedian by the Portland Phoenix and performed at the famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Mike Keegan, regular at The Comic Strip Live, Dangerfield’s and Greenwich Village Comedy Club in New York City.

Ryan Gartley, a 20-year comedy veteran, has performed everywhere from Las Vegas to Bangor and has opened for Lenny Clarke and Jeff Dunham.

This is a 21-plus show. Tickets are limited; the total capacity for the show will be 500 guests. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.norwaysavingsbankarena.com/shows.

Prior to the show, there will be a social hour and raffles in the mezzanine area; all proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Maine.

< Previous

filed under: