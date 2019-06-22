Martindale will be running a new junior golf lead this summer. Practices begin this week for the PGA Jr. League.

The PGA Jr. League focuses on the team aspect of golf, and players are teamed up in pairs to play in a scramble format against other teams. The program first started in 2012, and by 2017 the program had 42,000 kids playing nationwide on 3,400 teams. The program at Martindale will be run by club member Matt Simard, who thinks the team format will help young golfers.

“This particular program is geared to players 12 and under, and it’s more of an introduction to the game, where the matches are played against other local teams from other courses (and) set up in a scramble format,” Simard said. “So there’s two-man teams and they will play the best drive and best second shot to the hole. So I guess there’s not the anxiety or pressure (like) when you are going out there alone.”

To help the program be an even better introduction to golf, Simard said he will pair some of the more experienced players in the program with those who are just starting out. He said that already a few players have signed up who are just learning the game.

Other courses that have the PGA Jr. League in the area include Wawenock Golf Club, Augusta Country Club, Val Halla, Riverdale and The Woodlands. The Martindale players will practice once during the week and have an opportunity to play other teams at opponents courses on Sundays.

“We just scheduled something with Wawenock a little later this summer,” Simard said. “I haven’t played there in a couple years, but it’s a great track. I’ve always enjoyed going up there and playing it. Giving them a chance to see other courses — Augusta is a great course, hopefully we will get up there for a match. I am just excited to get them out to other courses outside of Martindale.”

Simard said starting the league was a collaborative effort between he and Martindale golf pro Nick Glicos. Simard learned about the league through marketing efforts of the national PGA Jr. League, including commercials and promos during PGA Tour events.

Simard and Glicos didn’t know much about league but decided they would try it out.

Simard has daughters that play in U.S. Kids Tour in spring, but said he likes that the PGA Jr. League is a bit different.

“Two of my daughters are active out at Martindale and play quite a bit,” Simard said. “I think the focus on fun is huge. They both play the U.S. Kids events through the spring, which is individual events. There’s fairly high focus on ability there, I think. I can see both putting added pressure on themselves in those situations.

“I thought having an opportunity of having fun and make it really enjoyable in a relaxed atmosphere, it will be a nice change of pace to the golf they play in the spring, speaking about my daughters specifically.”

Right now Simard believes there’s about 10 kids signed up, but the program can still add more. It begins Tuesday and will run through Aug. 11 or 18.

“It should be a great summer, and I think it’s a great way to learn the game,” Simard said. “I think we are all pretty excited at Martindale to get it up and running.”

For more information, contact Simard at [email protected]

