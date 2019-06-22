TURNER — “Music for Mavis” will bring talented musicians, The Grown-Ups, to the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. The program will be held rain or shine.

The Grown Ups are an acoustic trio of award-winning entertainers with expert musicianship and vocals, covering many genres: country, rock, blues and folk.

Malinda Liberty is on vocals; Frank Coffin, acoustic guitar, bass guitar and vocals; and Ted Hamilton, electric slide guitar, harmonica, mandolin and vocals.

Bring a chair and a blanket. The hat is passed to pay the musicians. Suggested donations are $5 to $10.

For more information, call 207-754-0954.

