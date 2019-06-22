SOUTH PARIS – Joseph W. Dean, 53, of South Paris passed away at his home on Thursday, June 20. He was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on July 9, 1965, the son of Harold and Jean Turmenne Dean.He graduated from Wahconah High School, in the class of 1983, in Dalton, Mass. He worked in auto parts sales. Joseph enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, being with his granddaughters and he loved his dog, Parker.He is survived by his wife, Betty Sirmopoulos Dean of Lowell, Mass.; his daughter, Jennifer Desjardins and her husband, Peter of Lewiston; three granddaughters, Brianna, Natalie and Audrey; three stepchildren, James, Rita and John Sirmopoulos; a brother, David, a sister, Debbie; nephews, Kyle and Eric and a niece, Samantha.He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Tom and Robert; and nephew, Steven. Family and friends may attend visitation on Sunday, June 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com Donations may be made toJennifer Desjardins10 Deforge St.Lewiston, ME 04240to help with Joseph’s final expenses.

