AUBURN – Lorraine Martin Samson, 94, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Schooner Estates in Auburn under the loving care of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and the dedicated staff of the Schooner Memory Care unit, where she had resided since September, 2018. Prior to moving to the memory care unit, she had thrived as part of Schooner’s Independent Living community for more than four years.

Lorraine was born in Lewiston and spent her whole life in the city until moving to Schooner Estates in 2014. She was the child of the late Joseph and Adeliane Martin, with an older brother, Gerard Martin, an older sister, Florence Chandonnet, and a younger brother, Donald Martin, each of whom predeceased Lorraine.

She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1943 and spent two years in business school. She married Roger F. Samson of Auburn on June 28, 1947, and together they raised their daughter, Claire.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband on Feb. 7, 1995; and an infant son, Paul Samson on Dec. 29, 1950.

Lorraine will be greatly missed by her daughter, Claire Fasulo and her husband, Raymond of Poland; her grandchildren, Ami Kleindienst and her husband, Adam of Chelmsford, Mass., and Miranda Fasulo of Portland; and three great-grandchildren, her “little man” Shane Kleindienst and twin babies, Lance and Violet Kleindienst.

Lorraine worked in office roles at Lown Shoe, Hillcrest Poultry, the Lewiston School Department, and the Lewiston Senior Center throughout her career. After retirement she continued as an avid volunteer in the community, donating countless hours at St. Mary’s Hospital, CMMC, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. Lorraine loved to socialize and spend time with family and her many friends. She particularly liked playing cards, an activity she continued well into her nineties. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing, bowling, roller skating, skiing, hanging out by the pool, and traveling with family, friends, and her seniors group. Some of her favorite trips were to Montreal, Florida, Hawaii, and Atlantic City, N.J. She rarely missed an episode of Lawrence Welk, and she loved music, attending a Kenny Rogers concert with her daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandson, Shane at the age of 93.

The family would like to thank all of the Schooner Estates staff for their kind and attentive care of Lorraine over the years. They would also like to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, including nurses, Nicole, Diana, and Melissa, for their exceptionally compassionate care at the end of her life.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, at 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross, 1080 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 31 Deer Road, Lewiston, ME, 04240.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to the

Schooner Tenant Advisory Council

C/O Schooner Estates

200 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

