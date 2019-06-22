LEWISTON – Ronald A. Giroux, 68, of 8 Chenault Street, Lewiston, died unexpectedly on June 19, 2019 at his home. Ron was born in Lancaster, Pa. on Nov. 12, 1950, son of Robert and Betty Giroux.

Ron graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1969. Following graduation, he served in the Army National Guard and worked at Knapp Shoe. He spent most of his career in the technology support services for financial institutions, at Fleet Bank, Systematics, ALLTEL and FIS, until his retirement in 2012.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing card games, cribbage and going to the casinos. He was also known as a loyal Yankees fan. He was an avid golfer, competitive bowler and participated in men’s softball leagues. He was a member of Martindale, Fairlawn, and most recently Fox Ridge Golf Club in Auburn. He participated in many local bowling leagues and charity functions. He also competed in national bowling tournaments. He will be remembered for his competitive spirit.

On June 26, 2010, he married Pamela Langelier Guerin Giroux. Together they enjoyed many years of traveling, entertaining family and friends and “Friday Night Happy Hours”. Ron was the love of her life and will be missed terribly by her, as well as their devoted dog, Maggie.

Survivors include his wife, Pam of Lewiston; two sons, Keith Giroux and fiancée, Liz Cook of Etna, Colby and wife, Katherine Giroux of Portland; his treasured grandchildren, Vada and Hollis Giroux, Logan and Lana Lane, and Jackson, Evelyn and Andrew Faith. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Anita Langelier; a brother, Marcel Giroux, two sisters, Donna and husband, Ron LaRoche and Brenda Pelletier and partner, Tim Clough, brother-in-law, Michael Langelier and wife, Catherine, sister-in-law, Lisa Bisson and husband, Michael; nieces and nephews, Jared and Jen Giroux, Audrey Pelletier, Mason and Kate Giroux, Tyler Pelletier and Mikayla Trafford, Haley Bisson and Alex Small, Joseph Bisson and Nicholas Bisson and Abigail Langelier. He is also survived by Jared and Jennifer Faith, Kimberly Guerin and Tony Napolitano, Ryan Guerin and Megan Good, Deb Giroux, Deb Reny, JR Pelletier and Jeanie Giroux.

He was predeceased by his mother, Betty J. Giroux, father, Robert J. Giroux,; and brother, Michel E. Giroux; and father-in-law, Richard Langelier.

A visitation will be held at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave, Auburn, ME 04210, Monday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, June 25, from 12-1 p.m., service at 1 p.m.

Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the newly founded

Ronald A. Giroux Golf Scholarship fund

c/o Giroux family

8 Chenault St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

