CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jussie Smollett, 36; Prince William, 37; Brandon Flowers, 38; Chris Pratt, 40.

Happy Birthday: Your insight will be uncanny, and your ability to get things done second to none, but if you let others meddle in your affairs or bring you down, you’ll end up letting negativity stop you from achieving your goals and the things you deserve. Control what’s going on around you, and you can make this a year to remember. Your numbers are 4, 12, 22, 29, 35, 43, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An interaction you have with someone you are helping or have worked with in the past will help clear up a matter that caused you to be indecisive. Socialize or plan something special with someone you love. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a move because it’s a good idea, not due to an emotional matter. Stick to your original plan, and prepare to take on extra responsibility or work if that’s what it will take to reach your destination. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An opportunity based on hearsay should be looked at carefully. Direct questions will help you decide the best action to take. Your charm and expressive way of dealing with people will put you in a position of high demand. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your intuition when it comes to what you share with whom. Not everyone will be able to keep a secret. It’s best to play it safe when dealing with peers and relatives. Strive to improve productivity and your financial future. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Open up about the way you feel and what you are willing to do. Listen to the response and observe the body language used, and you will be able to make an accurate assessment. Act according to what you perceive. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of unfinished business. Don’t rely on someone to do a job for you. Take pride in your work for a job well done. Someone will use unorthodox methods to take advantage of you. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take time out to rejuvenate. Spending quality time with someone who makes you smile is recommended. Mix a little entertainment and romance into your day, and you will ease the stress caused by someone who is demanding. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with people who are supportive and can offer insight into a personal situation you face. Taking care of matters before it’s too late will give you the edge you need to avoid personal loss. Play to win. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Bypass anyone pressuring you to do something that could get you into trouble. Set the record straight when dealing with issues involving meaningful relationships, love and plans. Avoid a sorrowful or awkward situation by being upfront. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tie up loose ends before someone complains that you have neglected your duties. Being free and clear to do as you please will allow you to concentrate on something you’ve been looking forward to pursuing. Personal choices will lead to transformation. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to what and who you know. If you want to make changes, start with yourself. Trying to change someone else will lead to resistance. Charm and encouragement will help you gain favors. Make a positive change to your personal space. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Interacting with others is favored. Join forces, and you can bring about changes that matter. Trust in what you can do, not in someone who is enticing you with shenanigans. Don’t jeopardize your status, position or reputation. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are loyal, dedicated and alert. You are loving and resourceful.

