HALLOWELL — Registration is open for July workshops at The Harlow, 100 Water St. July workshops are Intro to Woodblock Printmaking taught by Jaime Wing of Portland and Intro to Drawing taught by Kay Morris of West Gardiner.

Workshops at the Harlow offer an opportunity to try something new or expand on existing skills. Preregistration is required for all workshops. Spaces are limited. All materials are provided unless otherwise stated. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Both workshops are limited to 10 students. They will be small classes with lots of opportunity for one-on-one instruction and conversation. No previous experience is required.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 6 and 13, join local printmaker Jaime Wing for a two-part crash course in traditional relief printing. Students will come away from the class with a good foundation of the history of block printing and the skills to go forth and create their own prints.

Over the course of two sessions, participants will design and carve their own wood block and print a small edition of archival-quality prints. Although all materials will be provided, students are encouraged to bring drawings or images of inspiration for their design. The class is for adults age 18 and up. Tuition is $85 for members and $95 for nonmembers.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, learn the basics of drawing and spend the summer exploring this dynamic medium. Led by local artist Kay Morris, this is an entry level drawing course taught in a relaxed environment. Students will draw simple still life objects as they study line and value. Students should bring a 6B or 9B pencil and kneadable eraser. All other materials will be provided. Tuition is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

Register online at harlowgallery.org/category/workshop or call 207-622-3813. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org.

filed under: