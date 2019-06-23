A one-vehicle accident in the early hours on Sunday in Standish resulted in serious injuries to the driver, who was taken by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

Brent Butterfield, 36, of Standish was found about 80 feet from his vehicle, in the 700 block of Richville Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck, had rolled over and hit a Central Maine Power pole, breaking the pole.

“At this time it appears alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. The crash is still under investigation,” according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Standish Fire and Rescue and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

