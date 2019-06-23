CANTON — Mrs. James Merchant of Chesterville is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Shelly Merchant, to Joe Kilbreth, son of Scotty and Jacqueline Kilbreth of Canton

The future bride is also the daughter of the late James Merchant. She is a graduate of Mt. Blue High School and is employed at Jarden Plastic Solutions.

The future groom is a graduate from Dirigo High School and Southern Maine Community College and is employed at Sprinkler Systems Inc. of Lewiston.

Oct. 5 is the date set for the wedding.

