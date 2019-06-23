SUMNER – Thea Hanood passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 7, 2019 in Dunedin, Fla., surrounded by her loving family. She spent a brave yearlong battle fighting cancer, never giving up hope.

Thea was born in Portland on Feb. 10, 1951 to Santo and Althea Palanza and was the oldest of three children. She was an outdoor enthusiast who loved skiing, hiking, kayaking, fishing, and sailing. As a teacher for almost 40 years, Thea touched many lives throughout her career in Maine and Virginia as a kindergarten and first grade teacher.

Thea is survived by her loving husband, Phillip; her son, Greg and daughter-in-law, Lauren; her sister DeDe and brother-in-law, Ron; her sweet grandchildren include Layla, Jude, Guy, Stella, Quinn, and Riley.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Thea Hanood on August 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Hartford Sumner Elementary School.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dempsey Center.

