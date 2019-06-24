BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre is ready to set sail on Wednesday, June 26, with a major new musical — “Treasure Island.” Based on the treasured classic by Robert Louis Stevenson, the epic adventure offers expansive Broadway sets, a cast of 26 and a full orchestra bringing to life an exhilarating and majestic score after more than a decade of development. The show runs through Saturday, July 13.

“Treasure Island” is co-written by Curt Dale Clark, who is celebrating seven years as Maine State Music Theatre’s artistic director, and longtime collaborator and Fulton Theatre Executive Artistic Director Marc Robin.

The cast is led by Michael Nigro (NBC’s Sound of Music LIVE) as Jim Hawkins and Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit, The Bridges of Madison County, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Curtains, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Long John Silver.

It also features James Patterson (Broadway: Gigi, Beauty and the Beast, National Tours: Mary Poppins, Drowsy Chaperone) as Dr. David Livesey; Michael Iannucci (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) as Squire John Trelawney; James Michael Reilly (International Tour: West Side Story) as Blind Pew/Ben Gunn; Jason Simon (Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widowand Die Fledermaus) as George Merry; Brian Krinsky (National Tour: Anything Goes) as Tom Morgan; and David Girolmo (Broadway:War Paint) as Captain Alexander Smollett.

Rounding out the cast are Todd Buonopane, Michael Ivan Carrier, Joel Crowley, Glenn Davis, Matt Gibson, Taylor Greatbatch, Jim Hogan, Ray Huth, Tyler Johnson-Campion, JC McCann, Karl Melberg, Jermaine Miles, Cameron Mullin, Jeffrey Rashad, Gabriel Rosario, Danny Rothman, Troy D. Wallace and Anthony Zambito.

“Treasure Island” is directed by Mark Martino, who directed Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Mamma Mia! at MSMT, and features music by Marc Robin with orchestrations by David Siegel (Broadway/NY: Disney’sNewsies, Disney’s Aladdin, Dr. Zhivago, Bandwagon and the first revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying). Lighting design is by Paul Black, scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, costume and wig design by Ryan J. Moller, sound design by Patrick LaChance, music direction by Ray Fellman, fight direction by Joseph Travers and casting by Bob Cline.

Young Jim Hawkins is left orphaned and inherits a coveted treasure map that any swashbuckler would kill for, including the feared and unpredictable Long John Silver. Left in the care of Dr. Livesey and his squadron, Jim’s naïveté could spell the end for them all! Before the sails are hoisted, Silver’s band of pirates covertly invade the ship, falsely portraying cooks and other crewmen and are determined, at any cost, to seize the gold!

Tickets are available at www.msmt.org or by calling 207-725-8769.

