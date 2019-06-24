JAY — A screenshot from the Facebook page of Hydro-Quebec lobbyist Tim Walton on Friday said his account had been hacked, according to Sandra Howard, director of Say No to New England Clean Energy Connect.

Howard said Walton’s page Thursday contained several disparaging comments about Nick Bennett, a staff scientist with the National Resources Council of Maine who spoke against the proposed $1 billion hydropower transmission line during a forum at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay on Thursday evening.

Walton attended the forum.

The panel included supporters and opponents of the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

One screenshot from Walton’s Facebook page said Bennett was “starting his bull**** and spreading the NRCM of bull**** lies,” Howard said.

Another said Bennett was “spewing big whack jobcrap.”

A screenshot posted Friday said Walton “believed his Facebook page had been hacked,” according to Howard.

Hydro-Quebec released a statement Saturday on Facebook that said the company “in no way endorses the statements published on the Facebook page belonging to Tim Walton” and is “initiating an investigation into the matter.”

Multiple phone calls to Walton on Sunday and Monday seeking comment were not returned.

