100 years ago: 1919

If you didn’t have a dollar to spend in Auburn, Wednesday, you were “out of luck.” Auburn had a Dollar Day of its own, and with the streets congested with crowds of circus size, the clerks in many stores will be glad when the closing comes. There were real bargains in the Auburn stores. While there were not so many special offerings, the 10% discount on all articles bought today were a big hit.

50 years ago: 1969

The Auburn Business Association meets tonight at the Roundhouse Motor Inn, Auburn, at last night meeting M S. Fitzhert, chairman of the Auburn Centennial Committee will speak on centennial activities. The 7 p.m dinner is preceded by a 6 o’clock social hour and the 8 p.m. speech.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

