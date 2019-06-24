LEWISTON — Police said a man was shot in the leg during a fight over the weekend.

The man, who wasn’t identified by police, was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for the injury, which was considered non-life-threatening.

The incident happened on Saturday in the area of Towle Street and was reported shortly after 1 p.m. by callers who said they heard gunshots and someone yelling for help, Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a press release.

Officers scoured the area for a suspect and detectives began investigating.

Police are seeking the assistance of anybody who may have witnessed this incident. They are urging anyone with information to call Detective Crystal Lachance at 207-513-3001, ext. 3310 or the watch commander at ext. 3324.

