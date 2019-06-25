Happy Birthday America stories at APL

AUBURN — The Wallace family will present a special Happy Birthday America story time with cake and a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St.

Children and their families will listen to stories, create a holiday-themed craft, have a parade in the library and celebrate America’s birthday with cake. All are welcome.

For more information, call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 3.

Visit website for Lewiston fireworks use

LEWISTON — With the July 4th holiday fast approaching, it is announced that the City of Lewiston, per ordinance, allows three dates for consumer fireworks use, and the use must be within a specific discharge zone.

Go to the website and learn what is allowed/not allowed: http://www.lewistonmaine.gov/fireworksinlewiston.

Lewiston Bridge Club to play

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-754-1431.

Food pantry seeks donations

AUBURN — The High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry has ongoing needs for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items, soup, crackers and toilet paper.

Auburn United Methodist Church collects items for the pantry. Donations may be brought to 439 Park Ave.

For more information, donate by calling 207-782-3972.

Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting.

The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church.

There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

