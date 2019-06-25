LEWISTON — The Lewiston CareerCenter is holding the following events and workshops during July.

CareerCenter services orientation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2. An overview of programs at the CareerCenter, eligibility requirements and information on accessing services. This is held the first Tuesday of every month. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Introduction to Self-Employment workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 11. This introductory workshop, facilitated by Bill Card of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will help people decide whether self-employment is the right choice. The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, the elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help with success. To register, call 207-557-1885.

Orientation for people with disabilities: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. A workshop for people who are considering vocational rehabilitation services is held the fourth Wednesday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required.

New Mainers workshop: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25. How to complete paper and online job applications. Held the fourth Thursday of every month. Interpreter available. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults: Basic steps for successful college enrollment. Learn about college and trade schools, entrance requirements, readiness and transitional issues of adult students, admissions procedures and financial aid. Bring last year’s income tax forms to the appointment. To schedule, call 800-281-3703.

Resume Assistance: Leave a resume for review or complete a draft resume from the Maine JobLink with staff assistance. Bring in past work history. Must be able to type your own resume. To schedule, call 207-753-9001.

Interview Assistance: Preparing for a job interview? Have a mock interview or talk to CareerCenter staff about how to best answer tough questions. Call to schedule an appointment. To schedule, call 207-753-9001.

All events are at the Lewiston CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston, unless otherwise noted. The CareerCenter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, internet access and O’Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.

For more information, call 207-753-9001 (TTY users call Maine Relay 711). More information is available on the CareerCenter website, http://www.mainecareercenter. com .

Maine CareerCenters are an equal opportunity provider. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

