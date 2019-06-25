AUBURN – Joseph A. Slovak, 92, a resident of Jay, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, following a brief stay at Schooner Estates in Auburn. He was born on Aug. 28, 1926, in Chisholm, the son of Frank Slovak Sr. and Mary (Frola) Slovak. He graduated from Jay High School, class of 1944 and the only male classmate. Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II serving from 1944-1946. He started work at the International Paper Mill in 1943 and retired in 1985. On July 4, 1953, in Sinclair, he married Dora Guerette. They shared 60 wonderful years together, before her passing on April 15, 2014. Joseph was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, a member of the Knights of Columbus, International Paper Quarter Century Club, the International Paper Supervisor and Foreman Club and a life member of Lane-Dube Amvets Post #33 in Jay. He is survived by his two sons; Paul Slovak of Jay, and Thomas Slovak and his wife, Lori of Livermore Falls, his daughter, Pauline Slovak of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Dora; a daughter, Joan Parker; a brother, Frank Slovak; four sisters, Leda Slovak, Hattie Bryant, Bessey Henry, and Mary Groleau. The family would like to thank Schooner Estates and Androscoggin Home Health, especially, Renee, Jane and Crystal for all their compassionate care. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls.

If desired contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to:

Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Bank

PO Box 314

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

