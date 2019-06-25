AUBURN — For weeks, parishioners at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish dropped diaper package after diaper package into baskets at Sacred Heart Church and St. Philip Church.

“It’s very easy to get support for these types of collections,” said Bill Wood of Catholic Charities Maine. “To help people with newborns alleviate financial burdens is an easy sell for anybody.”

The large collection of diapers, featuring different brands and all sizes, will be given to Catholic Charities Maine’s Relief & Hope Services program.

“One aspect of the program is to help expecting parents, as well as parents with children up to 1 year old, in meeting the needs of their children,” said Michael Smith, director of mission for Catholic Charities Maine. “This often includes help with items such as diapers, formula, cribs, or even rent or utilities to ensure they have a safe environment.”

“The response to the diaper drive by our parishioners was truly amazing,” said Deacon Denis Mailhot, outreach coordinator for the parish.

For more information about Relief & Hope Services, call 1-800-781-8550, email [email protected] or visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry/relief-hope-services.

For further details about other parish outreach projects at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, contact Mailhot at 207-782-8096, ext. 1203, or [email protected]

