KINGFIELD — The time is here again for the annual Kingfield POPS concert, a festive, family-friendly event in a stunning mountain venue, on Saturday, June 29, at the Kennedy Farm. The 2019 POPS will be everything the audience has come to expect over the last 17 years, with fresh music that showcases commitment to providing music and arts programming for students in the community.

The Western Mountain Trash Can Band will kick off the music by playing on the field by the entrance, welcoming all to the POPS main gate. New to the Kingfield POPS will be performers Toscano Music Company and Identity Crisis. Returning to the stage are GoldenOak and the Kruger Brothers. The genres covered in these acts range from indie-soul folk, Americana and roots traditions to moments of bluegrass, and rock.

The Kruger Brothers will return to the stage later in the night to join the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Musical Director Lucas Richman. They will send the audience into the spectacular fireworks finale.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $30 at the gate, with age 17 and under free when accompanied by an adult. The Kennedy Farm is on Route 142.

Picnics are welcome. There will be food vendors onsite offering a variety of menus, including burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, french fries, popcorn, ice cream, maple candy, desserts and drinks. There will be signs for parking, and tickets can be purchased at the gates. A flashlight and wagon will assist with getting items from the parking area to the field and back.

The weekend activities will go on, rain or shine. In the case of severe weather, the program may be changed. Follow the Facebook page for the latest news and updates at facebook.com/KingfieldPOPS.

It is suggested that those attending bring something to sit on, rain gear (just in case), warm clothes, sun and bug protection. No pets, open flames or fireworks are allowed, and popup tents in designated areas only.

Due to construction on Centennial Bridge in Kingfield, creating a narrow lane on the bridge and sharp bend in the road at the north end of the bridge, traffic using Route 16 will be restricted to cars, and pickup trucks hauling small trailers. Large trucks, buses and recreation vehicles must use the signed detour on Routes 27 and 234.

Other weekend events include the Kingfield Friday Artwalk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 28 and the Kingfield POPS Road Race (Kids K, 5K, 10K) on Saturday, June 29. Call 207-778-1091 for details.

For the latest updates on the day of the event, visit www.kingfieldpops.com or Kingfield POPS on Facebook.

