AUBURN — Armand Girard, of Curry Printing & Marketing in Auburn, has earned the status of certified advertising specialist administered by Promotional Products Association International.

The certification is the promotional products industry’s premier professional designation. Certification requires 75 hours from a structured, industry-approved curriculum; a minimum three years of experience in the promotional products industry; and a passing score on the CAS certification exam. The rigorous curriculum required includes an overview of the promotional products industry, promotional programs, best practices/supplier-distributor relations, advertising and marketing overview, product safety basics and business ethics.

